Police say man walking on I-35 in Kansas City struck, killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a man who was in the traffic lanes of Interstate 35 has been hit and killed by a vehicle. Police say the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the interstate where it runs beneath the Independence Avenue overpass. Police say the man was either walking along or trying to cross the traffic lanes of the interstate when he was hit by a semitrailer truck. Police say the truck diver was unsure whether he had hit something, so turned around and went back to the scene, where the victim was found dead. Police say his death marked the 93rd traffic fatality of the year, compared with 62 by the same time in 2019.