Pritzker: Residents need to change the state’s COVID-19 trend

CHICAGO, Ill. - Illinois public health officials reported grim COVID-19 data Thursday with over 9,900 new cases and 97 deaths since Wednesday. Gov. JB Pritzker says the state continues to move in the wrong direction.

Over 10,000 Illinoisans have now died from complications with the novel coronavirus. Pritzker says this trend won't turn around on its own. He held a moment of silence during an afternoon briefing Thursday, as the state saw its highest single-day death toll since June 4.

The governor says the rising number of COVID-positive residents have far surpassed Illinois' growth in testing capability. Pritzker mentioned hospitalization numbers are also concerning, with a new average of 724 patients in intensive care units.

"What we all do will determine how much worse the coming weeks will look," Pritzker said. "We are seeing record numbers of new COVID-19 cases across the state. Our community transmission rates are at drastic levels."

He emphasized the state's positivity rate has nearly tripled since the start of October. Hospitalizations also soared 120% since October 1, a consistent leading indicator of the daily death tolls. Now, the Illinois Department of Public Health is looking into new restrictions to stop the spread.

New restrictions possible

Pritzker says nobody wants new statewide mitigations, but the rates have to come down somehow. He says the restrictions could be similar to Phases II and III of the Restore Illinois plan. The governor noted anything the state looked at or put into place over the last six months is under consideration moving forward.

"Far too many local governments across the state are failing to enforce any mitigation measures, allowing this continued rise in positivity to balloon out of control. It's time to take some responsibility," Pritzker exclaimed.

The Democrat stressed community leaders need to step up and demand people take the pandemic seriously. Without residents wearing masks and avoiding large crowds, Pritzker says Illinois will "continue down a very dark path" toward where things were earlier this year.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike says people should also rethink their holiday plans. She continues to highlight traveling and hosting large parties as opportunities for significant COVID-19 spread.

"We all want to be with our friends and family for the holidays," Ezike explained. "But, perhaps this holiday as we have already done for most of 2020 we are gonna have to do it COVID style. That means virtual. We'll have to stay at home and forgo the large gatherings so that we'll have future events that we can be with our friends and family."