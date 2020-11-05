Rapid COVID-19 testing underway in Missouri schools

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Rapid COVID-19 testing has begun in some K-12 schools in efforts to help slow the spread. Clark County R-1 School District is one of 330 districts in Missouri taking advantage of the federally funded BinaxNOW Antigen Testing Program.

Superintendent Ritchie Kracht said the rapid results will help students and staff stay in the classroom.

“We’ve had staff members who we’ve had to get subs for, for three days waiting for results. That ended up being negative and so we had subs in there. Wherewith rapid testing the following morning they could have been back in the classroom with a negative test and continue on. Same thing with students, you know instead of missing more class time if they test negative they can come right back," Kracht said.

School nurse Ardith Harmon said the rapid testing will help her tremendously.

“Easier because we find out that day, so the kids are only in school typically once they start showing symptoms. So we’re not going back looking at four-five days worth of contacts. We’re just looking at maybe today's contacts," Harmon said.

Harmon said they’re in constant contact with the health department.

“They are doing the testing for us, we are providing the supplies from the Department of Health from the state level. So we provide the supplies they provide the testing and then we collaborate back and forth on the reporting process," Harmon said.

Kracht said the goal is to slow the spread.

“The only way to stop it is to find out who has it and also get everybody that’s in contact in quarantine. So hopefully we can stop it before we continue to overrun the hospitals and have more issues," Kracht said.

New efforts to keep schools open in the middle of a pandemic.