South 12th in Quincy road construction project begins

You may have noticed crews out doing road work in many areas across Quincy, including near South Park.



Crews started working on South 12th, between Harrison and Cherry Lane Thursday morning.



They are removing an 11-foot-wide section, down the middle of the road, to get to old trolley car tracks under the pavement.

Judy Reid, who live in Quincy, says she travels on the road at least once a week to visit the cemetery.

She says she's ready to see something done to its infrastructure.

"It is terrible, its bumpy, its rocky. You have to swerve to miss curbs and holes and its a bad road."

Kevin McClain, with Central Services says crews will patch the pavement after they get rid of the track and then resurface the street in the spring.