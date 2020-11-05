Suu Kyi’s party expected to win second term in Myanmar polls

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s citizens go to the polls Sunday in an effort to sustain the fledgling democracy they helped install just five years ago. There are about 37 million registered voters, though turnout is expected to suffer because of a recent surge in coronavirus cases. There had been excitement in 2015 at the opportunity to end more than five decades of army-directed rule, and the National League of Democracy party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi roared to a landslide election victory. This year, her party is expected to again top the polls, but some critics feel her administration has failed to embrace democratic principles.