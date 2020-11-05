Titans hosting Bears with each trying to snap 2-game skids

The Chicago Bears visit the Tennessee Titans having lost two straight and trailing NFC North-leading Green Bay by a half-game. The Titans also have lost two straight and now are tied with Indianapolis atop the AFC South. The Bears could be missing four starters on their offensive line, while the Titans are closely watching three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern’s injured wrist. Tennessee has bumped up fan capacity to 21% for this game from 15% in the Titans’ last home game. That will allow for attendance of up to 15,000.