Twin River OK’d to run Bally’s and renovate it quickly

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators gave approval Thursday to a Rhode Island company to operate Bally’s casino and quickly invest in renovations and repairs to Atlantic City’s poorest-performing gambling hall. The New Jersey Casino Control Commission allowed Twin River Worldwide Holdings to operate Bally’s once the sale closes in about two weeks. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement said at least $75 million of the $90 million Twin River plans to invest in renovations and repairs should be spent within three years. Bally’s currently ranks last among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of revenue won from gamblers.