US Rep. Bustos reelected to 5th term over GOP challenger

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos has been reelected to a fifth term after fending off Republican challenger Esther Joy King in northwestern Illinois. Bustos is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She faced a spirited challenge from King, an Army Reserve captain and lawyer. Bustos had vastly outraised King, bringing in nearly $4 million to King’s nearly $1.7 million. In previous years Bustos had easily won reelection in the historically Democratic territory, even in 2016 when the district voted for Donald Trump. In a victory statement she says she’ll work hard for Democrats and Republicans in the district.