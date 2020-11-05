Warm Air Continues

A large area of high pressure at the surface and aloft, is what is giving us this extended period of tranquil and unseasonably warm and dry weather that continues through the weekend. Temperatures will be around 20 degrees above normal with highs in the lower to middle 70s, along with plenty of sunshine. No real changes from day to day through this weekend, so if you like the sunshine and the warm temperatures, you are in luck! A cold front is forecast to move through the area late Monday night and Tuesday, bringing an increasing threat for showers and possibly some thunderstorms some of which could be strong. Behind this front, temperatures should fall back to near or slightly below normal for the middle of next week.

