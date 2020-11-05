WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 4) Hannibal Pirates Well Represented On North Central Missouri All-Conference Soccer Team And Palmyra Panthers Continue To Prepare For Post-Season Match-up Against Clarke County On “Football Friday Night!”

The Hannibal High soccer program is making a strong run at a district crown this season on the pitch, and that's due in part to the core of talented players on this years roster. 8 of those standout players were recognized earlier today by the North Central Missouri Conference. Well take a look at some of the Pirates who were named to All-Conference teams for 2020.

On the prep gridiron this "Football Friday Night," the (9-0) Palmyra Panthers will return to action. PHS will play host to the (4-4) Indians of Clark County in "The Flower City" in a post-season showdown. The 2 Clarence Cannon Conference rivals will square off for the second time this season in a Class 2 District 6 semifinal showdown that will be well worth the price of admission. Earlier today on the PHS campus, All-CCC Tight End Abe Haerr offered some insight on this highly anticipated playoff brawl on the turf.

The Summit League has released their 2020-21 basketball schedule, and details on how they plan to format how games will played during this ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. The Leathernecks of Western Illinois will return to action on the college hardwood on January 2. The Leathernecks are scheduled to play host to North Dakota State at Western Hall in Macomb.

Summit League teams will play a 16-game slate this season. All games will also be conducted in a single-site format, with teams playing back-to-back, no break between days.

The men's and women's schedules also mirror each other, with each date featuring a doubleheader. January 2 will also mark the Leathernecks' first Summit game under the direction of first year head coach Rob Jeter.

South Dakota State topped the league's preseason poll with 33 of 36 first-place votes. The remaining order included Oral Roberts, North Dakota State, Omaha, South Dakota, North Dakota, Kansas City, Denver, and WIU.