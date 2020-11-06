2 Wisconsin officers shot, wounded in exchange of gunfire

DELAFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two officers have been shot and wounded after confronting a hit-and-run suspect in Wisconsin. Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl says that one of his officers and another from nearby Hartland confronted a man suspected in the hit-and-run crash outside a Holiday Inn in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee. Kehl says shots were exchanged early Friday and the two officers were hit. The chief says the officers wounds are not believed to be life-threatening. Kehl urged residents in the area to stay home because the suspect is still at large.