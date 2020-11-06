Audit finds $8M in potential Missouri Medicaid overpayments

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A state audit shows Missouri overpaid as much as $8 million for Medicaid health care for prisoners and out-of-state residents in recent years. The audit released this week found more than 3,000 potentially ineligible patients received Medicaid coverage between July 2017 through June 2019. Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office says issues with the system Missouri uses to administer Medicaid managed care caused the overpayments. Managed care companies act like middlemen to provide Medicaid health care at lower costs. But Galloway says problems with Missouri’s Medicaid system still led to wasted money.