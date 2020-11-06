Avenue H reopens after construction

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -- Fort Madison city officials said a months-long construction project on part of a major thoroughfare is finally complete.

Public works director Mark Bousselot said the section of Avenue H between 2nd and 6th Streets had been under construction since April.

He said the city opened the road again on Thursday, having converted the four lane down to a three lane conversion; a single lane in each direction with a center turning lane.

"Coming off the bridge from Niota into Fort Madison, the way it's set up, it's more square or it's more straight on to the intersection so it kind of gives people a good opportunity to go right or left," Bousselot said.

He said they also made improvements on the corners of 2nd and 6th Street.

"There's some curves in the road that are now more negotiable," Bousselot said. "At 2nd and H there used to be a stop sign eastbound which has now been removed so you have a through movement to help expedite traffic."

He said they're already making the plans for the next phase of the Avenue H redo which will be between 6th and 10th Streets.

He said it should start sometime next year.