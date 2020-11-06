Copy and Paste

A large area of high pressure will give us an extended period of unseasonably warm and dry weather through the weekend. Temperatures will be around 20 degrees above normal, along with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be on repeat through Sunday, while overnight temperatures will inch up a few degrees each night. Expect a few clouds to pass through over the weekend.

A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorm potential Tuesday into Tuesday night, some of which could be strong. The cold front is forecast to move through the Tri-States late Monday night and Tuesday, sparking the showers and thunderstorms. Behind this front, temperatures should fall back to near or slightly below normal for the middle of next week.