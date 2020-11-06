Ethiopian PM defends military operations in Tigray region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister is defending military operations against the country’s well-armed Tigray region, asserting that months of patiently trying to resolve differences have “failed” because of the regional leadership’s “criminal hubris and intransigence.” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a brief statement on Twitter asserts that the military operations “have clear, limited and achievable objectives _ to restore the rule of law and the constitutional order.” Communications in the region are cut off and it remains challenging to verify events. Some in the international community urgently call for dialogue as one of Africa’s most powerful and populous countries nears civil war.