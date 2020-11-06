Friday prayers held in newly opened Athens mosque

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Friday prayers have been held for the first time in the Greek capital’s first state-sponsored mosque, which opened this week after years-long delays. The project to build a mosque in Athens has taken about 14 years and was dogged by protests, political controversy and delays in this heavily Christian Orthodox country. Parliament eventually approved its construction in Aug. 2016. The mosque, constructed in a mainly industrial area of the capital, will now provide an official place of worship for Athens’ Muslim community, which is largely comprised of migrants and visitors. Until now the community had been using informal prayer rooms set up in places such as disused stores and basements, which sometimes led to tension and protests from other local residents.