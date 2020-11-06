 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:52 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

8-Man State Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Janesville 12

Fremont Mills, Tabor 30, CAM, Anita 28

Montezuma 62, Easton Valley 35

St. Mary’s, Remsen 42, Audubon 27

Class 1A State Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

OA-BCIG 63, West Sioux 14

Sigourney-Keota 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 32

South Central Calhoun 26, Southeast Valley 6

Van Meter 33, Underwood 14

Class 2A State Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Camanche 34, West Liberty 20

Central Lyon 34, West Lyon, Inwood 13

PCM, Monroe 21, West Marshall, State Center 20

Waukon 24, Solon 8

Class 3A State Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23, Webster City 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 21, Grinnell 7

Harlan 21, Lewis Central 14

North Scott, Eldridge 24, West Delaware, Manchester 21

Class 4A State Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Ankeny 28, Waukee 7

Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City West 24

Southeast Polk 48, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 0

Class A State Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Grundy Center 20, West Hancock, Britt 14

Regina, Iowa City 32, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 27

Saint Ansgar 49, MFL-Mar-Mac 14

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 24, Logan-Magnolia 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dowling Catholic, W.D.M advances via no contest over Valley, W.D.M.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content