Hart takes lead over Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s close District 2 race

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Democrat Rita Hart has taken the lead over Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the tight race for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

As of Friday at 10:30 a.m. according to the Secretary of State's website, Hart is now leading Miller-Meeks by a difference of 162 votes. Hart has 196,603 votes to Miller-Meek's 196,441 votes.

In unofficial returns on election night, Miller-Meeks led Rita Hart by 282 votes out of 393,000 tabulated.

The candidates are competing for a seat that opened with the retirement of Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack.

Iowa will count absentee ballots that were postmarked by Monday and arrive by noon Nov. 9 and any provisional ballots that are deemed eligible. Johnson County has received 28 absentee ballots thus far that have yet to be counted.