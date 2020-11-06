Harvest season winds down, farmers benefitting from weather

MARION, COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -- The corn you see in Marion County while out driving will likely be gone soon thanks to good weather according to Marion County Farm Bureau President Joe Kendrick.

He said the weather this week has given farmers a good run on getting crops out, with things not over yet, big machinery is still out and about.

"Just been tremendous weather wise, [for] completing a harvest. There's been a lot of a lot of harvest individuals wrapped up over the last couple days," said Kendrick, "and I'd say that, you know, a large portion will wrap up before by the weekend."

Kendrick said the first snow did have them worried.

"Was a little afraid that we let some of it stand and wait maybe we've lost some corn but for right now it looks like it's standing," said Kendrick.

This week he and many other farmers were back at it, pulling what he's calling a decent corn harvest.

"Yield wise looks like it's gonna be a pretty good yield. So, you know, prices have kind of worked in our favor as well," said Kendrick.

He said the weather is even good enough for farmers to potentially spray for weeds or get nutrients in.

"Can do fall application now and and get control of those going into spring," said Kendrick.

He said it's a breath of fresh air with everything else going on in the world.

"Really an ideal fall all around, not only for harvest but for tillage and all things that part, part of the farm," said Kendrick.

But he said it's critical for everyone to be on the look out, day or night, for farm implements for the next few weeks.

"So we need to need to keep our eyes and our ears open."

Kendrick said as far as the beans go, yield has been decent in some places, and less than expected in others.