Illinois governor in isolation following possible COVID-19 exposure

CHICAGO (WGEM) -- The Illinois Governor’s Office reported that it was notified Friday afternoon of a recent exposure to COVID-19.

The Governor's Office reported the exposure was the result of an external meeting with the Gov. Pritzker that took place on Monday in a large conference room in the Governor’s Office.

According to his office, the governor was tested Friday and his results will be made public when available.

Officials said the governor is currently isolating pending his test results.

The governor has been in isolation twice previously after staffers tested positive for COVID-19 both times. Once in May and then again in September.