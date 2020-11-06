Indictment: Former police officer assaulted cuffed man

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis area police officer has been indicted on charges alleging that he assaulted a handcuffed man and then filed a false report claiming that the man was resisting arrest. The U.S. attorney’s office announced Friday that Jackie Matthews has been indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of making a false record. The indictment alleges that Matthews, who is 63, deprived the handcuffed man of his right to be free from unreasonable force in March while working for the Ferguson police force. No details were released about what led up to the incident.