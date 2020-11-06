Kansas City police: Man stabbed to death, another arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say one man has died after being stabbed and another man has been arrested in the crime. Police say in a news release that the stabbing happened Thursday afternoon in a northeastern Kansas City neighborhood. Officers called to the scene on Gardner Avenue found a man suffering from stab wounds. The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he died hours later. Police say they arrested a person suspected in the stabbing. Police did not release the names of the victim or the person arrested and have not given details on what may have led to the stabbing.