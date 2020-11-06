Keokuk man arrested for aiding and abetting an attempted murder

KEOKUK (WGEM) -- Dalton Meyers of Keokuk has been arrested and charged with Aiding and Abetting an Attempted Murder in connection with a shooting that took place July 5 in Keokuk.

A complaint report filed with Lee County District Court shows on July 5 at 1:21 a.m. the Keokuk Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 914 Main St.

Police arrived at The Bar to learn 27-year-old Marcus Banes had been shot in the alleyway behind the building.

Banes was transported to Unity Point Hospital in Keokuk by private vehicle.

An investigation, which included surveillance video, showed Banes and Adrian Dunne were involved in an altercation inside The Bar before Dunne left the location.

According to the complaint filed, an individual entered The Bar 30 minutes later and told Dalton Meyers, Adrian was outside "getting ready to do something stupid."

According to the complaint, Meyers and Adrian are cousins.

The complaint states that Meyers then exited The Bar and met an individual in the alleyway behind the building.

After speaking with the individual Meyers approached Banes and told him Dunne is in the alley waiting to fight.

Banes then exited the building, went to the alleyway, and was shot.

Banes identified Dunne as the shooter and stated he believed Meyers was involved.

Adrian Dunne is facing one count of attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dunne's jury trial has been schedule on February 23.

Meyers will have a preliminary hearing November 16.