Lee County first responders continue to push for radio upgrade

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -- Lee County first responders said a number of incidents this week continue to illustrate why the county needs to upgrade to a digital radio system.

Fort Madison fire chief Joey Herren said the first incident happened at city hall on Monday when a man had a medical emergency during a city council meeting.

"Instead of just being able to get on my radio and call for help or call for dispatch, I had to ask people around me to call 911 because our radios will not get out of that building," he said.

Herren said fire crews ran into the same problem on Wednesday outside of a house with a gas leak.

"Dispatch couldn't hear us, the radio broke up, we have to get on the truck radios," he said.

County officials said the current bid to make the upgrade to a new digital system comes in at around $5.7 million.

Board of Supervisors chairman Ron Fedler said while he would like a special election to determine whether to pass a bond for the cost, it'll be up to the supervisors at their meeting on the 17th.

"It'll be up to the majority of the board to pass it, reject it or also they could vote to postpone it," he said.

Fedler said he knows the upgrade is badly needed but with so much money at stake, he wants to make sure the process is done right.

"I want to make sure we have all the information so that we get the best decision for the amount of money we're going to spend."

Herren said the sooner the ball gets rolling the better.

"Even if we pass that Tuesday it's going to be about 18 months before we're up and running with the digital system," he said.

Fedler said they scheduled the item for the 17th as the county will be doing their general election ballot canvas on the 10th.