Making A Difference: ECFC students create artwork for seniors

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The students at the Early Childhood and Family Center in Quincy are making a difference this week at a young age.

The Quincy Public School District is celebrating "Dare to Care" week, which is apart of the district's action committee on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

ECFC Teacher Kay Tate said her class decided for their community service project to create artwork for the residents of local nursing homes as a pick me up during the pandemic.

“To go ahead and make something for our nursing home residents. Because we didn't know if they were able to see their families because of COVID. So, we wanted to make something for them," Tate said.

Tate said she hopes her students understand a simple act of kindness, can go a long way.

“We teach our kids all about sharing and how to be kind. Our three B’s are: be kind, be safe, and be a good listener. So we told them that in order to give something to the residents that may not be seeing their families. We wanted to be kind to them and show them that they are loved," Tate said.

A Tri-State school working to make a difference within the community.