Man shot by police in Wisconsin reaches plea in assault case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Black man paralyzed in a Wisconsin police shooting has reached a plea deal to settle a sexual assault case pending against him. Prosecutors in Kenosha charged 29-year-old Jacob Blake in July with sexual assaulting a woman and breaking into her home. Police were trying to arrest him on Aug. 23 when a white officer shot him in the back seven times, paralyzing him from the waist down. The shooting sparked several nights of protests that turned violent. Online court records indicate Blake pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of disorderly conduct. Prosecutors in exchange dropped the sexual assault and criminal trespass charges. He was sentenced to two years of probation.