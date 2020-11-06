Math teacher to stand trial in harassment of health officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California community college math instructor with ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he sent threatening letters to a county health officer. The Mercury News reports Judge Linda Clark ordered Thursday that 55-year-old Alan Viarengo be held for trial for one felony count each of stalking and threatening Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. Viarengo was granted supervised release on $200,000 bail and barred from having any firearms. His attorney, Dennis Luca, did not immediately return a call Friday seeking comment.