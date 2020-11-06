Missouri has record COVID-19 increase amid hospital concerns

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has reported nearly 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state’s total since the pandemic began passed the 200,000 mark. The state health department also says that as of Thursday, there were 1,925 people hospitalized with probable or suspected coronavirus cases in the state. The continuing climb in cases is raising concern about hospital capacity, particularly as the flu season begins. Chief medical officers at Kansas City area hospitals met privately with public officials Friday to discuss a concerning drop in the number of beds available. They said the region’s hospitals are not yet turning away patients who need urgent care but that could change in coming weeks.