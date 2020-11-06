More kids are testing positive for COVID-19

61,000 children nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 just last week, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Quincy Public Schools said there are 30 active cases and health officials encourage parents to have a talk with your kids about following the important safety measures

Clark County R-1 School District is one of 330 districts in Missouri taking advantage of the federally funded BinaxNOW Antigen Testing Program.



Doctors at SIU Family of Medicine in Quincy said make sure they are wearing a mask, social distancing as much as possible, and the big one, wash your hands often.

Illinois Department of Public Health said children are the third-largest group in the number of cases.

The CDC said last month alone, kids ages 12 through 17 are twice as likely to test positive for COVID-19 than kids between 5 and 11-year-olds.

"Yes, because even though with our current measures, it's still definitely alarming, " Dr. Herman Leung, Family and Community Medicine at SIU said. "It's not only because you worry about the kids when they are out, but it's also about them when they come home and that's where it can spread between the families. Especially with an immunocompromised grandparent. They are all at high risk."

Leung says kids have been prone to be asymptomatic but not everyone is like that. Kids with asthma and chronic lung disease can get the worst of the virus.

On top of that, the American Academy of Pediatrics said there is an urgent need for studies and more data on how the virus may affect a child’s health long-term, both physically, emotionally and mentally.

Doctors at Blessing Hospital add that positive parenting when it comes to hygiene and good health is important now more than ever.

"Kids need encouragement just in the basic hand-hygiene practices and things like that," Dr. Mary Frances Barthel said. "Make sure the kids wash their hands, make sure they do that as well as their toys and other surfaces that the kids might interact with. That will help a lot."

The CDC said plush toys are big one, you really need to make sure those are clean using warm soapy water or detergent.

Doctors also said routine is important. Having good structure inside the home can make a big difference when it comes to everyone's health and safety.

The latest report from the AAP can be seen below: