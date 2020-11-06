More Sunshine on Tap

Just as expected, Friday morning is starting off a little cooler than the previous morning, by about 8-10 degrees. Temperatures are starting off in the low 40s to low 50s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. As we head through our Friday though, it will be another warm, sunny and dry day. This is due to a high pressure system that continues to nose into the area from the southeast. Daytime highs will be in the mid 70s, which is about 15-20 degrees above normal. Winds will continue to come out the south at about 5-10 mph. In the afternoon though, northeast Missouri could see winds slightly higher than that. The clear skies will continue Friday night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday will be very similar to Friday, with the exception of slightly stronger winds. Winds out of the south/southwest could gust up to 20 mph.

The pattern will begin to change Sunday as a large trough (region of relatively low atmospheric pressure) over the western U.S. strengthens and starts moving east.