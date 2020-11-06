New mural underway in downtown Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- When you're driving down Maine Street in Quincy you might notice a new mural on the corner of 7th and Maine.

A well-known muralist throughout Hannibal, and across the country, is painting his first mural in Quincy on the side of the Yum Factory downtown.

Ray Harvey told WGEM news Friday it will be a new version of an old mural that used to be on the wall when the building was a record store in the 1970's called Bebop.

"I've had people come by say, 'Man, I remember going into Bob's. I spent hundreds of dollars on records there,' and they'll tell me the records of the music stars that they saw 'cuz, back then, this was [the] place to go for everybody," Harvey said.

"Even the musicians, when they came in town for concerts, they even stopped at the record store."

Harvey said he had only been in Quincy two times before he started this project, but he looks forward to doing more artwork around the city.