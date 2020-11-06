Police: 2 dead, at least 3 injured in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say at least two people are dead and several others injured in an overnight shooting in Kansas City’s West Bottoms. Police say in a news release that officers were called to the scene just after midnight Thursday. Arriving officers found a man in a gas station parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, and police say he died at the scene. Within minutes, police received word of multiple shooting victims arriving at an area hospital. Police say a woman among them later died from her wounds. Police believe at least three other people were shot, but are expected to survive. The names of the victims have not yet been released, and no arrests have been reported.