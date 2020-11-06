QHS Drumline performs for district

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Quincy Senior High School drumline showed off their skills Friday for the first time this school year.

The drumline's competition season was canceled due to COVID-19 and the students had only practiced until Friday's performances.

The drumline spent the day on a "Dare to Care Drumline Tour," traveling to QPS schools and performing for staff and students to celebrate Dare to Care week.

This was a way for the drumline, students, and staff to have a special performance, while also practicing social distancing, school officials said.

“They were ecstatic to be out today and performing. We look forward to more opportunities in the future in having not only the drumline, but also showcasing other members of our ensemble in band, orchestra, and choir out as well," QPS Director of K-12 Music Todd Pettit said.

The Quincy Senior High School Music & Fine Arts Department is planning a monologue and show tune virtual competition, “Broadway Battle” on November 14 at 7:00 p.m..

For more information head to http://www.qpsmusic.org/