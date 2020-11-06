QPD arrests suspect in connection to recent vehicle burglaries

Quincy Police identified a homeless man in connection to vehicle burglaries that was reported last month.

During the month of October, QPD said it was aware of a large increase of vehicle burglaries.

Police said these burglaries primarily took place in the Northeast, Northwest, and Central parts of the city.

After conducting several days of a focused effort, officers identified a suspect in the cases.

On Friday at around 4:00 a.m., officers located and arrested David W. Deakle, 31, of Quincy at a residence in the 500 block of N. 7th Street without incident.

Police said Deakle is homeless.

Deakle was lodged in the Adams County, Illinois Jail for Burglary to Motor Vehicle and a warrant for FTA Possession of Methamphetamine.

Officers are still actively investigating similar incidents and further charges are pending.

If anyone has information regarding these crimes please contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470 or the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474