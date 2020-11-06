QPS superintendent says in-person learning could change

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb took to Facebook on Friday to plead with community members to follow state guidelines this holiday season.

Webb stated that the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the school are growing at a difficult rate.

Webb said, "This environment without improvement will impact winter sports and in-person instruction."

Webb explained that the school's quarantine numbers and numbers of individuals asked to stay home because of symptoms is consistently in triple digits for students and staff combined and growing daily.

He added that the school will not be able to maintain teaching positions and the school will have to return to predominantly remote learning if the trend continues.

"Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away, and then Christmas Break," Webb said. "I am asking each of you to consider being safe and following protocols and guidelines as best as you can over holidays. We need everyone’s help. Please help prevent the spread of the virus. Stay home if you have symptoms or someone in your house has symptoms. If you are awaiting results of a COVID test in your family due to symptoms or proximity to a positive individual, you and the family should stay home and await results. Avoid large events, avoid large indoor gatherings, social distance always, wash your hands often, and wear a mask."

Also on Friday Webb reported 7 new and 42 active COVID-19 cases within the school subsystem.