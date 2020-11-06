Seoul2Soul preps more food after surge in curbside orders

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Korean Bistro Seoul2Ssoul has only been open for a total of three days. The bistro held their grand opening last week, but the new restrictions required them to close the dining room.

Owner and Chef Shawn Foehring said they sold out in an hour and a half on Thursday.

He said now that they see the demand, they will prepare more.

“There were large orders coming in that we this place was not built for. So, that kind of slowed us down a little bit in the beginning. But we’ve gotten that situated now we’re going to try to push up to 150-200 covers tonight," Foehring said.

Foehring said curbside isn't his specialty, but he is adapting.

"It was a learning curve so, what we want to do is get better at it get more refined at doing that aspect. That’s not much our strong suit at all but, we’re working with the times and it’s super exciting to see the community come together for it," Foehring said.

Seoul2Soul Bistro will take curbside orders Thursday through Monday between 4:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m..