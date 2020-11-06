Troopers: Driver fell asleep right before crash with tractor

TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers released the reason for a crash that happened between a car and a tractor in Marion County on Friday.

Troopers said the driver of the car fell asleep shortly before the car ran into the spreader on the back of the tractor. Upon impact, the car flipped.

They said it happened at the intersection of Hwy 61 South and County Road 344 in Marion County around 5:45 p.m.

Both drivers are OK.

While the car needed a tow, the tractor was able to drive away.

Our reporter at the scene said the crash backed up traffic for miles on Hwy 61 South for about an hour and a half.

He said the back-up cleared around 7 p.m. along with the crash scene.