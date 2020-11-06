WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (November 5) Culver-Stockton Freshman QB Trey Cloud Prepares For His First Collegiate Start On Saturday And The Palmyra Lady Panthers Cross Country Team Is Ready To Compete At State Championship

College football action returns to the Tri-States on Saturday as Culver-Stockton prepares to take on Graceland University in Canton, Missouri. The Heart Of America Athletic Conference game will mark the first home game for the Wildcats since September 19. C-SC plans to also recognize their seniors on the squad this weekend as freshman quarterback Trey Cloud makes the first start of his collegiate career. The WGEM Sports Cam caught up with the Georgia native to get his thoughts on the talents he feels he brings to the turf. We'll have an update from Poulton Stadium.

On the high school football post-season landscape, it was a back to work Thursday for the Panthers of Monroe City High School. The second seeded squad is preparing for their biggest game of the prep season this "Football Friday Night!" We'll have the story as MCHS focuses in on their Class 2 District 6 Semifinal clash against the third seeded Bobcats from Bowling Green.

It's an exiting time for the 7 members of the 2020 Palmyra Lady panthers Cross Country Team. The squad is headed to the State Championship in Columbia, Missouri on Friday for the very first time in school history. We'll have an update, plus check in with PHS head coach Nicholas Koetters. Koetters is in his 9th season at the helm of the program in "The Flower City."