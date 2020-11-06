WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (November 5) Monroe City Prepares For A Big Class 2 District 6 Semifinal Battle On The Gridiron And The Palmyra Lady Panthers Cross Country Team Is Focused On Columbia!

"Football Friday Night" will feature two special Class 2 District 6 Semifinal showdowns on the prep gridiron. The top-ranked Palmyra Panthers will host Clark County in the Flower City at 7:00 p.m. In Monroe City, the (7-3) Panthers will collide with the (7-2) Bobcats of Bowling Green. We'll take a look at some key statistics heading into this highly anticipated contest and check in with MCHS head coach David Kirby.

The Lady Panthers Cross Country Team at Palmyra High is preparing for a trip to Columbia, Missouri this Friday. That's where PHS will compete in the Class 2 State Championship at the Gans Creek Recreation Area. Clark County and Monroe City will also be on hand representing the Tri-States. 2020 will also mark the first year in school history that the girls squad at PHS will have a chance to compete for a state crown as a team. We'll check in with Palmyra's Lauren Reid and Bella Perkins and find out how excited they are to have a chance to showcase their talents in the State Championship spotlight in less than 24 hours.

In college basketball news and notes, Quincy University has returned to the hardwood from quarantine this week. The Hawks are continuing to prepare for the start of the 2020-21 hoops season that is set to get underway on November 27. We'll check in with one of QU's top standouts to get a little insight on how the Hawks hope to perform in the weeks ahead in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

In the National Football League, the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears are two of a number of teams that have closed down their training facilities in teh past 48 hours in the wake of COVID-19 test results that have come up positive. We'll have an update.