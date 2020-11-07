Belarus opens nuclear plant opposed by neighboring Lithuania

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of Belarus has formally opened the country’s first nuclear power plant over the objections of neighboring Lithuania. President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that the Russian-built and -financed plant “will serve as an impetus for attracting the most advanced technologies.” The plant is about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Lithuania’s capital Vilnius. Lithuanian authorities have handed out free iodine pills to residents living near the Belarus border in case of a leak at the nuclear plant. Lithuania’s power operator cut the inflow of electricity from Belarus when the plant began producing power on Tuesday. Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom built the plant and insists the design conforms to the highest international standards.