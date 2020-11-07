Eta zeroes in on Cuba, as Guatemala searches for victims

PURULHA, Guatemala (AP) — A strengthened Tropical Storm Eta churned toward Cuba and then set its sights on the southern tip of Florida, already inundated by heavy rains and unusual King Tides. The storm has already left dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America, and Cuba braced for Eta even as searchers in Guatemala were still digging for signs of about 100 people believed buried by a massive, rain-fueled landslide. The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for southern Florida and the Florida Keys. Eta was once a Category 4 hurricane, and authorities from Panama to Mexico were still surveying the damages following days of torrential rains.