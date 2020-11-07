 Skip to Content

Joe Biden projected to win Pennsylvania, becomes president-elect

WASHINGTON D.C. (WGEM) -- The Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of his native Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. EST on Saturday, projecting him to be the 46th president-elect of the United States.

The AP called the race for Biden, who held a 30,952-vote lead after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up.

Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic when the margin between two candidates in a statewide race is less than 0.5 percentage points.

Biden's lead over Trump was on track to stay outside of that margin.

