Local expert weighs in on next steps for Trump and Biden

QUINCY (WGEM) -- QU history professor Justin Coffey said with the networks projecting Joe Biden to be the 46th president-elect on Saturday, the electoral process can now move forward.

He said the next step is for states to certify their results and make their final count.

"Per the Constitution, the states send the results to Congress where on December 14, the results are read and on December 14, Joe Biden will be declared President-Elect of the United States," he said.

Having refused to concede, President Trump has claimed victory and released a statement on Saturday promising legal action.

Coffey said the president and his team will most likely sue in federal court to force a recount in states like Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, a strategy he said might not have the desired outcome.

"Recounts almost never overturn the election results so Trump is probably on fairly thin legal ground and politically he's not in a strong position," Coffey said.

As for the future of a Biden presidency, Coffey said because of the close margin of the election and the likelihood of Republicans holding the Senate, there are two ways events in Washington D.C. could play out.

"We could have a lot of compromise over the next four years or we could have a lot of gridlock," he said.

He said any major action will require lawmakers to cross party lines, something a veteran legislator like Biden is likely to do.

"Biden is a veteran of Washington D.C.," Coffey said. "He has already indicated he wants to reach out to Republicans so if you look at Republicans in this district like Darin LaHood, he's going to try to work with him."