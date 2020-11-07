New York City FC faces Chicago following Castellanos’ 3-goal game

New York City FC (11-8-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (5-9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC plays Chicago after Valentin Castellanos totaled three goals against New York.

The Fire are 3-5-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Robert Beric ranks second in Eastern Conference play with 11 goals. Chicago has scored 30 goals.

New York City FC is 12-8-3 against conference opponents. New York City FC is eighth in the league with 37 goals led by Castellanos with five.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djordje Mihailovic leads Chicago with four assists. Beric has seven goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

Alexander Ring has four goals and four assists for New York City FC so far this year. Castellanos has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 3-2-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

New York City FC: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.6 assists, 7.8 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured).

New York City FC: Heber (injured), James Sands (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.