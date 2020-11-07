Gov. Pritzker tests negative after possible virus exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after learning he may have been exposed during a meeting to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. The governor’s office says Saturday that members of Pritzker’s staff who attended the meeting Monday also tested negative for the virus. Pritzker had self-isolated Friday while awaiting test results. Meanwhile, 12,438 newly confirmed and probable cases of the virus and another 76 deaths were reported Saturday by the Illinois Department of Public Health. More than 10,370 new cases and 49 deaths were reported Friday.