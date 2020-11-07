Pedro Pierluisi wins gubernatorial race in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico’s pro-statehood New Progressive Party has won a majority of votes to become the U.S. territory’s next governor. Official preliminary results released late Saturday show that Pierluisi received nearly 33% of votes compared with nearly 32% obtained by Carlos Delgado of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the current territorial status, with 100% of precincts reporting. The results come four days after Puerto Rico held general elections, an unusual delay blamed on a record number of early and absentee votes that overwhelmed officials.