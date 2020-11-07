Pritzker and staff test negative for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WGEM) -- Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker and his staff have tested negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to someone who tested positive earlier in the week.

The governor's office said the governor and his staff attended a meeting on Monday and were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor and staff present at the meeting were tested twice, on Wednesday and on Friday.

Both test results came back negative.

Officials said the governor and staff who attended the meeting met with the individual 48 hours before symptom onset.

Since they are not considered close contacts by the CDC, officials said the governor and his staff will not be required to quarantine for 14 days.