QU assesses Francis Hall damage after malfunction causes flood

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy University officials spent their Saturday accessing water damage after a sprinkler malfunction caused flooding in Francis Hall.

QU officials said the sprinkler head malfunctioned early Friday evening on the fourth floor of their main administrative and academic building.

They said water caused damage to all four floors, impacting a classroom and several offices.

Community Relations Director Matt Bergman said while there was damage, it could have been worse.

"Although Francis Hall did sustain some fairly significant damage during the flood it could have been a lot worse and we're just thankful for the fact that no one was hurt," he said. "It happened at a time when the building was relatively empty and we'll be able to pick up the pieces and move on."

Officials said they will continue to assess the situation on Sunday and make their decision whether or not to open classrooms and offices.