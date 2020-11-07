Record Warmth Possible

The stretch of abnormally warm temperatures continues! High temperatures on Saturday got up into the low 70's for the fifth day in a row. The longest streak in November for days above 70 degrees is 7 and the forecast looks like it may try to tie that streak.

During the day Sunday skies should remain generally clear for the first half of the day with temperatures once again climbing into the low to mid 70's. Clouds begin to move in and thicken overnight and stick around for the day on Monday. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures on Monday could soar into the upper 70's. The record high in Quincy on Monday is 76 degrees from 1999 and this cold easily be broken. The Tri-States may squeeze out one more 70 degree day on Tuesday (which would tie the record of 7 straight 70 degree days in November) before a cold front comes through and drops temperatures down to where they should be this time of year. A few models show the front moving through during the afternoon while other models move it through during the evening and overnight hours. The longer it takes to clear the area, the warmer the temperatures will get on Tuesday. The front brings with it the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms before skies clear out for Veterans Day with highs in the low 50's.

Temperatures stay in the low 50's generally for the remainder of the week with clouds building in ahead of another potential low pressure system next weekend.