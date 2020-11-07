Suspended animation: Count drags on as Biden nears victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. presidential race is hovering in suspended animation as the long, exacting work of counting votes brings Democrat Joe Biden ever closer to victory over President Donald Trump. The delayed verdict can be attributed to high turnout, a massive number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the two candidates. Biden is holding leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in an ever-stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House. In a speech Friday night, Biden acknowledged the sluggish pace of the count “can be numbing.” But he added: “Never forget the tallies aren’t just numbers: they represent votes and voters.”